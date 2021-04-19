Atlanta snaps up Be Wiser

Atlanta has signed an agreement to purchase certain trade and assets of motor broker Be Wiser.

The Ardonagh-owned business stated that the personal lines broker has in the region of 100,000 live policyholders across car, van, bike, travel, and home insurance.

Upon completion, the Be Wiser brand will operate alongside Swinton, Autonet, Carole Nash and Marmalade and 189 Be Wiser colleagues are set to transfer to Atlanta.

Redundancies

In February, Be Wiser announced it had placed a proportion