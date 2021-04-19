Atlanta snaps up Be Wiser
Atlanta has signed an agreement to purchase certain trade and assets of motor broker Be Wiser.
The Ardonagh-owned business stated that the personal lines broker has in the region of 100,000 live policyholders across car, van, bike, travel, and home insurance.
Upon completion, the Be Wiser brand will operate alongside Swinton, Autonet, Carole Nash and Marmalade and 189 Be Wiser colleagues are set to transfer to Atlanta.
Redundancies
In February, Be Wiser announced it had placed a proportion
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aston Lark buys O’Loughlin Insurance Group in Ireland
- Video: Risk Insights - the impact of Brexit on the UK economy
- Video: Risk Insights - understanding the interconnected risk landscape
- SSP confirms job cuts as CEO Stephen Lathrope exits
- Google: Why brokers are "key enablers"
- Ardonagh Specialty reveals capacity deal with Beazley
- Video: Risk Insights - the evolving cyber risk