Ardonagh Specialty reveals capacity deal with Beazley

Ardonagh Specialty has partnered with Beazley on a cross class follow capacity solution that it said will benefit Price Forbes clients across multiple business lines.

The arrangement will see the Beazley Smart Tracker (Special Purpose Syndicate 5623) follow pre-approved Lloyd’s leaders across placements in cargo, specie, terrorism, financial products, healthcare and marine.

Adronagh detailed that the in-scope client portfolio across these lines is around $350m (£254.4m). The deal represents