Xenia buys West Midlands-based trade credit broker

Credit insurance and surety specialist Xenia Broking Group has agreed to buy the trade credit business of Credit Insurance Alliance Brokers (CIA).

The Nexus-owned business stated that CIA is an independent trade credit broker based in the West Midlands. Xenia bought trade credit specialist Status Credit last month.

The transaction is expected to complete on 10 May 2021 and Xenia detailed that CIA will be integrated with its Credit Risk Solutions (CRS) operations.

Xenia Broking Group was