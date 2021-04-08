GRP spent £60m on 18 deals in 2020
Global Risk Partners (GRP) has reported a 42% rise in operating profit to £39.6m for the year ended 31 March 2020, up from £27.8m in 2019.
A filing on Companies House further showed a pre-tax loss of £23.4m for the year, compared to a loss of £18.4m in the preceding year. Turnover grew by 23% £137.7m (2019: £112.1m).
The business explained that operating profit was reported before non-cash charges of £32.2m (2019: £27.0m), interest of £22.4m (2019: £17.6m) and exceptional costs of £8.4m (2019
