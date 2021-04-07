Ian Donaldson lifts lid on Atlanta's Marmalade deal

Atlanta plans to roll out telematics-based products to all of its brands following its deal to buy Marmalade, according to CEO Ian Donaldson.

Donaldson told Insurance Age that the business saw Marmalade as an opportunity to expand into a new area of the market, adding: “Young drivers and telematics are areas we’re not the best at in any of our brands, it’s not something we’ve managed to master.

“That was what attracted us to Marmalade – it’s a product line we’re not strong in, and a strong