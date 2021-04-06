Insurance Age

Lloyd's to benefit from hardening rates as it continues to take action on underperforming business

John Neal
Lloyd’s CEO John Neal has stated that the market is “well positioned for a strong rebound and return to underwriting profit” in 2021, after it posted a loss of £887m for 2020.

In its financial results, Lloyd’s noted that customer pay-outs in relation to the pandemic are forecasted to reach £6.2bn on a gross basis.

According to Neal, two thirds of the claims that have so far been reported to Lloyd’s have been paid out.

Business interruption
On a call with the media on 31 March, the CEO

