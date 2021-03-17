Turnover and profit up at Romero

Romero Insurance Brokers has reported a rise in turnover to £10.55m for the year ended 30 April 2020, up from £8.67m in the preceding year.

According to a filing on Companies House, the Leeds-headquartered broker also posted an increase in pre-tax profit to £2.50m, compared to £1.75m in 2019.

Overall profit for the financial year was £1.99m, up from £1.39m in the year to 30 April 2019.

In a statement shared with the media in February, Romero Group further reported a 20.15% growth in