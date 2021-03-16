Aston Lark swoops for Irish broker in latest deal

Aston Lark has bought Irish broker North County Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is Aston Lark’s fourth this month and follows its purchases of brokers Venture Insurance and Bruce Stevenson and managing general agent Magenta Insurance.

The consolidator noted that North County Brokers was established in 1999 and is based in Balbriggan in County Dublin.

It offers advice to businesses across a broad range of insurance and risk management services and specialises in sectors including