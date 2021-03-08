Howden buys superyacht broker STA Group
Howden Broking has bought superyacht insurance broker Sturge Taylor & Associates (STA Group) for an undisclosed sum.
Following the deal, STA Group will become part of Howden and operate under the new trading name Howden Sturge.
According to Howden, the move further underlines its drive to invest in specialisms and embed them across its global platform.
STA Group, which was established over 50 years ago and has 30 employees, also includes the Fastnet Marine broking firm.
The business has
