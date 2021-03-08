Consolidation of the consolidators next step as broker M&A targets reduce

Consolidators are likely to start buying each other within the next 18 months, according to John Nisbet, partner at IMAS Corporate Finance.

Analysis from IMAS published last month showed that UK consolidators are running out of M&A targets as a result of there being few businesses left of a size and scale to “move the dial” for them.

“The last lever they’ve got to pull and what we will see is the consolidation of the consolidators, and by that I mean the smaller consolidators giving way to the