Aston Lark buys Kent-based Sennocke

Aston Lark has purchased Sennocke International Insurance Services and Build-Zone Survey Services for an undisclosed sum.

The consolidator noted that Sennocke incorporates two specialist and well-known brands: self-build insurance specialist Self-Build Zone and Build-Zone, which focuses on latent defects insurance.

The business is based in Sevenoaks in Kent and was founded in 1990.

In addition, Build-Zone Survey Services provides the technical surveying and risk management support, which the