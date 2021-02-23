Insurance Age

Aston Lark buys Kent-based Sennocke

a-bid-deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aston Lark has purchased Sennocke International Insurance Services and Build-Zone Survey Services for an undisclosed sum.

The consolidator noted that Sennocke incorporates two specialist and well-known brands: self-build insurance specialist Self-Build Zone and Build-Zone, which focuses on latent defects insurance.

The business is based in Sevenoaks in Kent and was founded in 1990.

In addition, Build-Zone Survey Services provides the technical surveying and risk management support, which the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Broker wordings behind Allianz's Covid-19 BI claims hit
  2. Mike Bruce lifts lid on GRP’s Marsh Networks deal
  3. Consolidators running out of M&A targets
  4. Blog: How could the Spring 2021 Budget affect insurance brokers?
  5. People Moves: 22 - 26 February 2021
  6. Aston Lark reveals two fresh deals
  7. Zurich takes stake in MyPolicy

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: