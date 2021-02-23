Aston Lark buys Kent-based Sennocke
Aston Lark has purchased Sennocke International Insurance Services and Build-Zone Survey Services for an undisclosed sum.
The consolidator noted that Sennocke incorporates two specialist and well-known brands: self-build insurance specialist Self-Build Zone and Build-Zone, which focuses on latent defects insurance.
The business is based in Sevenoaks in Kent and was founded in 1990.
In addition, Build-Zone Survey Services provides the technical surveying and risk management support, which the
