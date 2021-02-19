Mike Bruce lifts lid on GRP’s Marsh Networks deal

Buying Marsh’s UK Networks business has “filled the table” for Global Risk Partners (GRP) in terms of different routes to market, according to group CEO Mike Bruce.

He stated that GRP had always been interested in having a network as part of its distribution.

“It’s a strong business, but we believe we can add a little bit of extra oomph to it in a few areas,” Bruce told Insurance Age.

“Using our insurer relationships and our own MGAs we can provide the network members with additional