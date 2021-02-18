"Bold move" for GRP as it buys Marsh's UK Networks business

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has agreed to buy Marsh’s UK Networks business, including Marsh ProBroker, Bluefin Network and Purple Partnership.

Terms of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, were not disclosed but completion is expected by the second quarter of 2021.

Mike Bruce, GRP’s Group CEO, hailed the transaction as “a great leap forward for GRP”, highlighting that the group now places or influences over £1.6bn of gross written premium.

GRP detailed that the acquisition