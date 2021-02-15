Gauntlet looks to sign up more ARs with new de-authorisation proposition

Gauntlet has developed a proposition for insurance brokers wishing to de-authorise and become appointed representatives (AR), Insurance Age can reveal.

The AR network principal stated that Gauntlet De-Authorisation Fast-track (GDF) is a brand-new option for insurance brokers wishing to relinquish their own Financial Conduct Authority authorisations and remove overheads from their balance sheet.

It detailed that the proposition enables brokers to de-authorise and become an AR, devolving FCA