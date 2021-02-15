Gauntlet looks to sign up more ARs with new de-authorisation proposition
Gauntlet has developed a proposition for insurance brokers wishing to de-authorise and become appointed representatives (AR), Insurance Age can reveal.
The AR network principal stated that Gauntlet De-Authorisation Fast-track (GDF) is a brand-new option for insurance brokers wishing to relinquish their own Financial Conduct Authority authorisations and remove overheads from their balance sheet.
It detailed that the proposition enables brokers to de-authorise and become an AR, devolving FCA
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Blog: No end in sight to current lockdown adds to the stress for SMEs
- Video: Record flood claim settlement underlines value of parametric insurance
- IPT-threat level raised
- Interview: Willis Insurance and Risk Management
- Gallagher names Chris Patterson as regional MD for the North West
- Be Wiser to slash staff numbers amid restructure
- Video Q&A: We chat to the MGAA's Mike Keating