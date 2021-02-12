Gallagher names Chris Patterson as regional MD for the North West
Gallagher has appointed Chris Patterson as regional managing director for the North West, Insurance Age can reveal.
He takes over the role from Stephen Penketh. A Gallagher spokesperson told Insurance Age that Penketh is retaining a leadership role in the region and will be focused on clients and the company’s presence in Liverpool.
Patterson was previously group managing director at Bollington, which was bought by Gallagher at the start of this year.
At the time the deal was announced
