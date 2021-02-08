Insurance Age

Ceta adds Ergo UK to insurer panel

landlord-keys
Ceta Insurance has added Ergo UK, part of Munich Re Group, to its panel of landlord property insurance providers.

The wholesale broker explained that the addition of Ergo UK will further strengthen its range and depth of cover within landlord insurance.

It detailed that the non-standard insurance cover includes listed buildings, most tenant types, unoccupied from inception for up to five years, as well as many types of flat roof and short-term lets.

Specialist
James O’Hara, commercial

