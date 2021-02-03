Private equity behind 71% of UK broker deals in 2020

Private equity firms were involved in 71% of M&A deals in the UK insurance broking sector last year, according to research by Mazars.

The advisory and consultancy firm stated in its Insurance Broker M&A Outlook 2021 that the number of acquisitions in the broking sector had remained stable despite the pandemic. In comparison, overall UK all sector deals were down by 10% on 2019.

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age, Simon Fitzsimmons, director – insurance M&A at Mazars explained that the