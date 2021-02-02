Deputy editor's letter - February 2021

Welcome to the first edition of the year. The Insurance Age team is looking forward to keeping you updated on everything going on in the broking market this year.

Only two weeks into 2021, the Supreme Court published its judgment in the business interruption test case, and it could not have been clearer when it said that the insurers’ appeals had been dismissed. Whether or not policies were intended to cover pandemics, I don’t need to tell you that this isn’t a good look for the insurance