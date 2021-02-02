Ardonagh buys specialist PI broker

Ardonagh Advisory has bought Lloyd’s broker Hera Indemnity for an undisclosed sum.

Hera provides professional indemnity (PI) insurance to solicitors across England and Wales and brings £41m of gross written premium to Ardonagh Advisory.

The London-based broker was founded in 2004 and specialises in servicing the needs of solicitors, legal professionals and the wider professional services sector.

Staff

Hera is led by chief executive officer Patrick Bullen-Smith and has 25 staff. It transacts