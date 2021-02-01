Complete Cover Group reveals return to profit in 2019

Complete Cover Group has reported a pre-tax profit of £228,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019.

This is an improvement from the £9.6m pre-tax loss it posted for the full year 2018, according to a document filed on Companies House.

However, turnover fell to £14.2m in 2019, down from £16.2m in 2018. The business noted that its 2018 results had been restated after it found an error, which it said had not had an impact on its profit or loss for 2018 and 2019.

Ebitda

In addition, its adjusted