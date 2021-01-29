Gallagher posts rising brokerage revenues for 2020

Gallagher has reported a rise in revenue for its brokerage segment to $5.17bn (£3.77bn) for the full year 2020, up from $4.90 in 2019.

Profit for this division also increased to $866.0m (2019: $717.3m) while adjusted Ebitdac rose to $1.69bn (2019: $1.38bn).

Revenue in Gallagher’s risk management division fell slightly to $821.7m in 2020 from $838.5m in 2019. Total revenue for the whole business dropped to $6.85bn (2019: $7.06bn).

The results document showed that Gallagher completed a total of