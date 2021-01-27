Howden reveals organic growth of 6% and rising revenues

Howden Group has reported a 7% rise in revenue to £777m for the twelve months to 30 September 2020.

The business, which recently rebranded from Hyperion Insurance Group, further posted an adjusted consolidated Ebitda of £223m, up by 6% from last year, and stated it had achieved a total organic growth of 6%.

It detailed that it had cash, cash-like and other facilities of over £300m to “support sustainable growth and selective acquisitions”.

Challenge

David Howden, CEO of Howden Group