GRP-owned Premier Choice Healthcare makes first deal

GRP-owned Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH) has bought the portfolio of Sussex-based health insurance broker SJA International for an undisclosed sum.

This is Towcester-headquartered PCH’s first deal since becoming part of Global Risk Partners in June 2020, shortly after a majority stake in GRP was sold to Searchlight Capital Partners.

SJA, trading as SJA Health Insurance, specialises in health insurance and related products for businesses and personal clients, both in the UK and internationally