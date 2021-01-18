Analysis: Gaps in the market

January 2021 kicked off with a flurry of activity in the UK broker space, as consolidation picked up the pace again after slowing down ever so slightly last year due to the pandemic.

The largest deal so far in 2021 is Gallagher’s swoop for Bollington Wilson, a move that came as no surprise after rumours of a pending transaction surfaced last December.

While none of the parties involved commented on the value of the deal, it is believed that the price tag was around £250m.

But looking at the