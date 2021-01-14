Inflexion plans to build another "powerhouse" UK broker after Bollington sale
Inflexion is planning to “repeat the experience” it had with Bollington Wilson with another UK broker, according to partner Carl Wormald.
Wormald told Insurance Age that the private equity house is looking to invest in a “well-run business with an ambitious management team”.
“There is definitely space for another strong Northern-based broker of scale,” he continued.
“Having said that we would not be restricted to the northern market, we will look all around the UK including Scotland and
More on Broker
