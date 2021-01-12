Finch buys Compass member Headley Group
Finch Group has bought Compass Networks member Headley Group in its 12th deal since becoming part of Ethos Broking in 2016.
Founded in 2003, Headley now operates from three offices across the South of England in Alton, Godalming and Bournemouth.
It brings over £13m in gross written premium to Finch and specialises in commercial lines, high net worth and specialist car schemes.
Staff
According to Ethos, Headley has become one of the largest brokers within the region with four directors and
