Uinsure adds Covéa Insurance to its broker platform

Covéa Insurance is to join Uinsure’s Adviser Platform taking the number of home providers offered by the business to seven.

Uninsure joins Axa, Ageas, LV, RSA and UK General on the system in a move which Unisure claimed would drive greater pricing competitiveness.

No claims

In tandem with Covéa Insurance joining Uinsure’s Adviser Platform, Uinsure will now also recognise up to nine years No Claims Discount on both buildings and contents cover, expanding from the previous maximum of five years