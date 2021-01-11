New Dawn Risk targets regional brokers

Lloyd’s broker New Dawn Risk has launched a new division focused on the UK market.

It detailed that the division will provide liability and specialty solutions both direct to insurance buyers and in partnership with UK regional brokers.

The business stated that the new offering will mirror its existing offering for international businesses.

London-headquartered New Dawn Risk was established in 2008 and 95% of its business emanates from outside of the UK.

