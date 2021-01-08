Seventeen Group reports rising turnover and Ebitda

Seventeen Group has reported an increase in turnover and Ebitda for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Turnover rose to £22.66m in 2019 (2018: £18.42m) while operating profit remained relatively flat at £1.08m (2018: £1.0m).

However pre-tax profit dropped to £500,900 from £812,716 in the preceding year and profit for the financial year was £2,358 (2018: £406,925).

In a statement, the business further said that Ebitda had increased from £2.3m in 2018 to £3.2m in 2019.

It added that the results