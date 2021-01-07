Insurance Age

Seventeen Group creates Germany-based broker in response to Brexit

map of germany
Seventeen Group has formed London Re, a Lloyd’s broker based in Düsseldorf, Germany, and with a branch office in London.

The business, which also owns broker James Hallam and MGA Touchstone Underwriting, stated that London Re had been launched in a joint venture with German broker MRH Trowe.

It detailed that MRH Trowe employs around 450 staff across 12 offices in Germany and one in Vienna.

According to Seventeen Group, London Re offers an independent broking solution for EU clients and

