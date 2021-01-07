PIB reveals its first deal of 2021
Altrincham-based construction specialist UK & Ireland Insurance Services has joined the PIB Group stable for an undisclosed sum.
It is the first deal of 2021 for the acquisitive group.
PIB detailed that UK & Ireland Insurance services, which was established in 1993, provides a diverse range of insurance products to all professional, commercial and manufacturing sectors including construction, haulage, retail, property and leisure.
Customers which include some of the country’s largest
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Lickens steps down as Clear CEO
- Broker sexual assault case to be heard by jury
- FCA reveals financial resilience of brokers amid Covid-19
- Specialist Risk Group acquires equestrian broker
- Markerstudy posts loss for "consolidation year" 2019
- Jensten reports loss in first full year results
- Brexit deal “no use” to brokers