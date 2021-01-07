PIB reveals its first deal of 2021

Altrincham-based construction specialist UK & Ireland Insurance Services has joined the PIB Group stable for an undisclosed sum.

It is the first deal of 2021 for the acquisitive group.

PIB detailed that UK & Ireland Insurance services, which was established in 1993, provides a diverse range of insurance products to all professional, commercial and manufacturing sectors including construction, haulage, retail, property and leisure.

Customers which include some of the country’s largest