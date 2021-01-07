Ataraxia targets ten more deals in 2021

Ataraxia is targeting to make up to ten more deals in 2021, according to managing director Adam Boakes.

“There’s plenty of activity going on, we have three or four direct things bubbling under which we’re trying to move forward,” he told Insurance Age.

Earlier this week, Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners (MVP) jointly took a minority stake in the combined business of Alan Stevenson Partnership and Seacombe Insurance Brokers.

According to Boakes this is the first deal the two businesses