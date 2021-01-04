Aston Lark buys superyacht specialist broker

Aston Lark has bought Lloyd’s broker CRS Yachts for an undisclosed sum.

This follows its purchase of MS Amlin’s marine pleasure craft book, Haven Knox-Johnston, last November.

According to Aston Lark, CRS Yachts has been offering superyacht insurance for nearly 20 years, specialising in yachts valued over £10m.

The broker is headquartered in the City of London and has an additional office in Suffolk. It is led by chief executive officer Simon Ballard and has a total of six staff.

Aston Lark