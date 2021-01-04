Insurance Age

Aston Lark buys superyacht specialist broker

sunseeker-portofino-40-yacht
Aston Lark has bought Lloyd’s broker CRS Yachts for an undisclosed sum.

This follows its purchase of MS Amlin’s marine pleasure craft book, Haven Knox-Johnston, last November.

According to Aston Lark, CRS Yachts has been offering superyacht insurance for nearly 20 years, specialising in yachts valued over £10m.

The broker is headquartered in the City of London and has an additional office in Suffolk. It is led by chief executive officer Simon Ballard and has a total of six staff.

Aston Lark

