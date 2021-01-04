European Commission to review $30bn Aon/WTW deal

The European Commission has initiated a Phase II review of the Aon/Willis Towers Watson (WTW) merger.

The move was confirmed by Aon in a statement to its investors on 21 December 2020.

Aon said in the statement: “The Phase II review is a common next step in the review process for a transaction of this size and complexity under EU Merger Regulation and the firm remains on track to close the combination in the first half of 2021.”

It continued: “As stated previously, Aon’s and Willis Towers