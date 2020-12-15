Insurance Age

Fresh sellers hit back and deny misleading Kingfisher

legal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The sellers of Fresh Insurance have denied misleading Kingfisher into buying the personal lines broker as they filed their defence amid a court fight.

The defendants had been accused of breaching warranties, misuse of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau’s (MIB) MyLicence Platform, data breaches, and misconduct in documents filed by Kingfisher last month.

The group of defendants, which comprises Fresh founder Lisa Powis, Mark Powis, former managing director and CEO Michael Wall, Stuart Walley, Spencer

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Silence on rumoured Gallagher/Bollington deal
  2. GRP buys digital commercial broker
  3. People Moves: 14 - 18 December 2020
  4. Video: How brokers can reap the benefits of payment services
  5. Broker asks to face jury on sexual assault charge - report
  6. Hiscox confirms CFO
  7. Q&A - Pen Underwriting's Tom Downey

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: