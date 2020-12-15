Fresh sellers hit back and deny misleading Kingfisher

The sellers of Fresh Insurance have denied misleading Kingfisher into buying the personal lines broker as they filed their defence amid a court fight.

The defendants had been accused of breaching warranties, misuse of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau’s (MIB) MyLicence Platform, data breaches, and misconduct in documents filed by Kingfisher last month.

The group of defendants, which comprises Fresh founder Lisa Powis, Mark Powis, former managing director and CEO Michael Wall, Stuart Walley, Spencer