Silence on rumoured Gallagher/Bollington deal

Advanced talks are underway between Gallagher and Bollington, according to a report from Insurance Insider.

If a deal goes ahead it would represent Gallagher’s largest deal since it bought Stackhouse Poland in January 2019 for £264.5m.

Gallagher declined to comment

Bollington is on the £100m-£199.99m banding in the 2020 Insurance Age Top 100.

Bollington has pushed forward with a number of acquisitions itself in 2020 and due to this is now above £200m in GWP.

Broker buys have included Watson