JB Brokers moves to Open GI from Applied Systems
JB Brokers has chosen Open GI as its software provider, moving across from Applied Systems, Insurance Age can reveal.
According to Open GI, the partnership will enable the broker to fast-track customer experience as well as policy growth plans.
Open GI noted that the implementation had been completed remotely during the pandemic.
JB Brokers, which is run by Mark Brown and Matt Kerr, has over 30 years general insurance experience.
The broker has moved to Open GI’s digital platform, Core Cloud
