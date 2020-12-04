Insurance Age

JB Brokers moves to Open GI from Applied Systems

site-moves-changes
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

JB Brokers has chosen Open GI as its software provider, moving across from Applied Systems, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to Open GI, the partnership will enable the broker to fast-track customer experience as well as policy growth plans.

Open GI noted that the implementation had been completed remotely during the pandemic.

JB Brokers, which is run by Mark Brown and Matt Kerr, has over 30 years general insurance experience.

The broker has moved to Open GI’s digital platform, Core Cloud

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Barbon Insurance Group bought by PIB
  2. Kingfisher hits Fresh sellers with allegations of deceit
  3. SME specialist Ballantyne Brokers launches
  4. Broker Exchange: Regulation deluge impacting some brokers’ survival chance
  5. ERS solidifies move into commercial with Lloyd’s deal
  6. Geo Underwriting moves into the captive market with latest acquisition
  7. Brunel Insurance Brokers buys Coventry broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: