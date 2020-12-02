SME specialist Ballantyne Brokers launches

Ballantyne Brokers, a new independent London broker, has launched with investment from K2 Insurance Services.

The business was founded by London market brokers, Ross Ballantyne and Richard Spragg.

According to LinkedIn, Ballantyne has previously worked as chief executive officer of Decus Insurance Brokers and his CV also includes stints as Aon Benfield, RKH Group, Miller Insurance Services and Minet Group Holdings.

Meanwhile Spragg has previously worked at RFIB and Gallagher, as well as