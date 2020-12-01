Mental health awareness grows in broker community

The broker industry is making positive progress in tackling the stigma of mental health but there is still a way to go, according to Ecclesiastical’s latest Broker Wellbeing Survey.

Insurance Age can reveal that the annual survey, now in its third year, found that awareness and understanding of mental health issues among brokers has risen since last year’s report.

The research further found that brokers have met Covid-19 with resilience and that many firms have adapted their working practices