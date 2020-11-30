Kingfisher hits Fresh sellers with allegations of deceit

The legal dispute between Kingfisher and the warrantors of Fresh Insurance centres on alleged misuse of data in relation to an agreement with MyLicence, according to court documents.

Kingfisher bought motor and home broker Fresh for £37m on 18 May 2018. As previously reported, the business, recently rebranded from Vantage, issued legal proceedings against the Fresh sellers in September.

In the particulars of claim (PoC), filed with the High Court on 3 November 2020, the business alleged that