JM Glendinning hits acquisition trail after MBO

JM Glendinning Group (JMG) is planning to make 12 to 15 deals in the next five years, according to group chief executive officer Nick Houghton.

The acquisitive new strategy follows a management buy-out led by Houghton and backed by private equity firm Synova Capital, which was announced yesterday (23 November).

“This has been going on since February and it’s possibly one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Houghton told Insurance Age.

