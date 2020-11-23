PIB expands into Poland with fresh deal

PIB Group has expanded further into Europe with the purchase of broker WDB based in Poland for an undisclosed sum.

The business stated that the investment demonstrates its ongoing ambition to grow its European operations and presents an opportunity to grow within Poland and the wider Central and Eastern Europe region.

PIB made its first international deal in February last year when it bought MGA Optis Insurance in the Republic of Ireland.

The consolidator detailed that WDB was founded in 2007