End of an era as Jon Newall leaves Lockyers

Lockyers Insurance chairman Jon Newall has decided to step down from his role at the broker on 30 November.

Newall has been with Lockyers for 25 years and has held a variety of roles during his time at the business.

In 2000 he bought the company and took over as managing director. He became chief executive officer of Lockyers in 2018 and a year later he moved to become chairman.

The Wakefield-based commercial broker was sold to Ethos Broking in September 2018.

