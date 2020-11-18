Hastings sale to Finnish/South African consortium completed

The sale of Hastings to a consortium known as Dorset Bidco has been completed, according to a filing on the London Stock Exchange.

Dorset Bidco was formed on behalf of, and is jointly owned by, Finnish provider Sampo and South African insurer Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI).

The deal was first confirmed on 5 August and the announcement valued Hastings at £1.66bn.

Ownership

As a result Hastings is now under private ownership and no longer listed on the London Stock Exchange.

