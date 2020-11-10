British Engineering Services launches new inspection product on Acturis

Acturis has partnered with British Engineering Services (BES) to expand its e-trade offering with the launch of a new inspection product.

The software house detailed that the new product, Mini Trade, had been tailored to the inspection needs of car motor garages and farms.

According to Acturis, the new offering will allow its brokers to provide their customers with a set price based on a fixed number of assets or pieces of machinery or equipment needing to be inspected quickly via the Acturis