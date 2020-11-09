Insurance Age

NFP buys Birmingham-based broker

Deal
0 Comments

NFP has bought Birmingham-based commercial broker Ernest R Shaw for an undisclosed sum.

The US-headquartered business stated that the deal is part of its strategy to expand its presence and capabilities in the European insurance market.

It detailed that ER Shaw is a property and casualty specialist with over 100 years of serving clients in the Midlands.

The broker was founded in 1905 and offers a wide range of commercial lines products as well as specialist schemes including fix auto

