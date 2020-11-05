Insurance Age

Hyperion rebrands as Howden Group Holdings

Rebranding
Hyperion Insurance Group has changed its name to Howden Group Holdings, effective immediately. 

The business was founded in 1994 as Howden Pangborn. It detailed that the Hyperion name was created after the launch of Dual in 1998.

David Howden, CEO, Howden Group Holdings, commented: “As we set our sights on the next 25 years as a business approaching £1bn in revenue with 8,000 employees and operations in 40 countries, our broking operations united under the Howden brand, and Dual taking the

