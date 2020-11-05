Hazelton Mountford buys Michael Rollett & Co

Worcestershire-based Hazelton Mountford has bought Michael Rollett & Co.

The broker was founded by Michael Rollett 50 years ago and Hazelton Mountford explained that Rollett had now taken the opportunity to retire.

According to a spokesperson, Michael Rollett & Co was a family business, which Rollett ran together with his wife. It did not have any additional staff.

Hazelton Mountford added that it was the “natural choice” for the future of Rollett’s clients.

Rollett commented: “I see this as