C&C Insurance Brokers expands into the Midlands and opens Dudley office

C&C Insurance Brokers has expanded into the Midlands with a new office in Dudley.

The office will be headed up by Midlands branch director Phil Caffery, who joined the broker in October.

C&C is headquartered in Stockport and in addition to the Dudley office the broker also has branches in Leeds, Hull, Chester and Newport.

Caffery most recently worked as Midlands and East account manager at Commercial Express. Prior to that he spent nine years at Towergate and he has also previously worked at