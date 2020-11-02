Kingfisher gets green light to proceed with legal claim against Fresh sellers

The legal dispute between Kingfisher and the sellers of Fresh Insurance has been taken to the next stage.

In a document filed with the court on 28 October, Mr Justice Henshaw ordered that Kingfisher and owner NSM Insurance Group are permitted to serve a statement of case on the defendants.

Kingfisher, previously Vantage, filed a High Court writ against the warrantors of Fresh Insurance on 11 September.

The defendants in the case are Fresh founder Lisa Powis, Mark Powis, former managing